For bankers with almost any level of restructuring expertise, the recent bankruptcy busts are turning into a boom.

Even as banks like Goldman Sachs have laid off nearly 10% of their workforce over the last year, insiders say anyone with restructuring knowledge will not only be safe – they’ll also be the rainmakers.

“Restructuring experts are going to be winners – they’re in the catbird seat moving forward,” a source told On The Money. “You take the best and brightest that already know restructuring and you move them to that wildly lucrative role.”

Take Lehman Brothers: In the years after filing for bankruptcy, the now-extinct firm paid 30 banking, legal, and consulting firms more than $2 billion to sell assets, manage money and decipher bond covenants.

While those with experience in restructuring will have a leg-up, other sources note that this presents an opportunity for bankers with any kind of experience to jump ship to restructuring.

Meanwhile, with a dearth of IPOs, SPAC, and M&A bankers – firms are reshuffling the chairs to get the most out of their existing body of workers, On The Money has learned.





For bankers with almost any level of restructuring expertise, the recent bankruptcy busts are turning into a boom. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“M&A folks are now doing work on restructuring,” one banking source told The Post. “These groups are made to be cross functional teams.”

“There’s a huge history on Wall Street of people being repurposed,” another source told On The Money. “It’s just like the 1980s – the bankers working on junk bonds quickly pivoted to restructuring or even private equity where they bought companies out of bankruptcy.”