Bank of America customers fume over missing Zelle cash

Bank of America customers angrily took to social media to report that they were hit with negative balances for mysterious transactions that were made through the digital payments app Zelle.

Twitter users posted screenshots of messages they received from Bank of America stating that they had negative account balances. Others also reported trying to get in touch with the bank’s customer service department only to be given no information.

One bank customer, Jeepeto Cuarenton, tweeted a message indicating that his account was showing a negative balance of $-2,060.44.

“WHAT THE HECK?” he tweeted. “I want my money back ASAP!”

“I don’t have money for gas! Stuck at home. Your customer service phone doesn’t work! WHATS WRONG?” the angry customer demanded to know.

A source close to the situation told The Post that the bank is experiencing delays in processing transactions to accounts linked to Zelle.

A spokesperson for the bank referred The Post to a statement that read: “Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested.”

“Transfers will be completed and will appear in [customers’] account activity and balances as soon as possible,” the bank said.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience.”

The Post has sought comment from Zelle.

Zelle is a digital payments app that links to customers’ checking accounts. Shutterstock

The impact of the delay was felt by customers, one of whom tweeted: “I am at the point of a collapse, where is my money?”

Another disgruntled customer wrote: “Hey @BankofAmerica my account is missing money, specifically the Zelle transactions I have proof of and now my account is overdrawn. weird because I have it set up not to overdraw or pay non auto pay transactions on my debit card. where’s my money?”

One customer wrote on the outage-monitoring website Down Detector: “I woke up this morning to a negative balance. There is no way to speak to a customer service agent.”

“This problem needs to be fixed immediately so (I) can have access to my funds!”