Bacardi sues American Airlines over missing cases of cognac worth $65K

Liquor giant Bacardi has reportedly filed suit against American Airlines, alleging in federal court that the Texas-based carrier lost track of crates of booze worth more than $65,000.

Filed in U.S. District Court in California, the lawsuit alleges that a large shipment of French cognac produced by Bacardi-owned brands disappeared in transit while in the airlines’ possession and has not been recovered.

Bacardi’s US-based branch said it has yet to be compensated for the missing liquor – and asserts that American Airlines is responsible for the bill.

“While in the possession, custody and control of [American Airlines], six pallets and three cases were lost or stolen,” the lawsuit says.

Bacardi said the shipment entrusted to American Airlines contained a total 24 pallets, or 1,680 cases of cognac. It’s unclear which brand or brands of cognac were included in the shipment.

The Dallas Morning News, which first reported on the lawsuit, noted that each pallet contains about 70 cases of liquor. Bacardi said the total tab of the missing booze came out to $65,820.72.

Representatives for American Airlines and Bacardi did not immediately return requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Like other carriers, American Airlines is the midst of a recovery effort following months of major flight and travel disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, a federal judge struck down a mandate requiring passengers to wear masks while traveling on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Shares of American Airlines surged in trading Thursday after the company posted a smaller-than-expected loss during its first quarter. The airline also indicated that it expected to return to profitability in the second quarter due to a major uptick in travel demand.

In its earnings release, the company said it generated record sales in March – marking the first time monthly revenue exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Of American Airlines’ $8.9 billion in first-quarter revenue, $364 million was derived from its cargo shipping operation.