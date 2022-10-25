Apple’s iMessage down for thousands of users

Apple’s iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime were facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on Tuesday after users reported problems sending and receiving messages.

More than 7,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.

#imessagedown was trending on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets and several users posting memes about the outage.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.