Apple to unveil latest iPhones at 1st virtual event of year

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, iPads and Macs on Tuesday when the company holds its first event of 2022.

In an online stream titled “Peek Performance,” Apple is expected to announce a new version of its lower-cost iPhone SE model. The new iPhone SE will include 5G capability, stronger cameras and a more powerful processor, according to Bloomberg.

The new iPhone SE will retail for $400 — compared to $700 or more for versions of the iPhone 13 — and its low price point will help it sell well internationally, Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives predicted in an investor note on Sunday.

In addition, the Tim Cook-helmed company will reportedly reveal a new version of its iPad Air that adds optional 5G support, as well as the faster A15 chip and upgraded FaceTime features, Bloomberg reported.

The iPhone SE and iPad Air were last upgraded in 2020.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to announce new devices on Tuesday. Bloomberg

At the event slated for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Apple is also expected to announce at least one new Mac computer with an Apple-made chip. That could include a new Mac mini or iMac desktops or a new 13-inch MacBook laptop, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to whatever Mac model is announced Tuesday, other new Macs will be unveiled within the next three to five months, Ives predicted.

While the event will likely consist of incremental upgrades to existing products, some Apple-watchers expect more groundbreaking announcements to come later this year.

Apple is expected to announce at least one new Mac computer. Mario Tama

That could include the debut of an “Apple Glass” virtual and augmented reality headset over the summer, according to Ives — as well as the iPhone 14 and new Apple watches in the fall.