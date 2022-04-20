Apple store workers in Atlanta file for first union election: report

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta plan to become the first in the United States to file for a union election, Bloomberg Law reported on Wednesday.

The proposed union would include 107 workers at an Apple store in Cumberland Mall in northwest Atlanta, the report said.

The effort is backed by the Communications Workers of America under a broader campaign to organize tech employees and would be called Apple Workers Union, according to the report, which cited internal materials.

Apple and the Communications Workers of America did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at large US corporations, including Amazon and Starbucks. US workers and labor groups filed 57% more petitions to be represented by unions in the last six months, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

Employees of Apple’s flagship store in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal are pushing to form a union — a campaign that follows growing calls among disgruntled members of the iPhone maker’s workforce for better pay and benefits.