Anheuser-Busch exec offers flat apology following Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney backlash

Anheuser-Busch’s top executive on Friday offered an apology flatter than a day-old Bud Light as the beer giant reels from criticism of its sponsorship deal with controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Brendan Whitworth said.

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”





Bud Light has faced criticism over Dylan Mulvaney promoting its beer. Instagram





A can of beer featuring Mulvaney. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram





Whitworth’s statement made no mention of the sponsorship deal with Mulvaney — which has led to calls for a boycott of the nation’s largest beer company.

He also didn’t address reports that senior executives were kept in the dark about the Mulvaney rollout.

Instead, Whitworth said he was “focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.”

“Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” he added.