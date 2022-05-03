Amazon will cover costs for workers who travel for abortions

Amazon will cover up to $4,000 in expenses annually for employees who need to travel to other states to access treatment for non-life-threatening situations including abortion and transgender care, the company told employees on Monday.

The announcement came just hours before a leaked Supreme Court opinion appeared to show the court on the brink of overturning Roe v. Wade, which would likely leave residents of many red states such as Texas unable to access abortions.

The Amazon news, which was first reported by Reuters, comes after other firms including Apple, Citigroup, Levi’s and Yelp have also pledged to cover travel for abortions.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the move to The Post.

“Amazon has expanded the travel and lodging benefit to cover travel for a number of non-life-threatening conditions if a provider is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home,” the spokesperson said. “This is not specific to any one treatment or condition, and the list is much longer than [abortion and transgender care].”

“Amazon has expanded the travel and lodging benefit to cover travel for a number of non-life-threatening conditions if a provider is not available within 100 miles,” Amazon said. Getty Images

Both corporate and warehouse employees are eligible for the benefit if they are enrolled in Amazon’s Premera or Aetna health plans. The change will take take effect on Jan. 1.

Amazon already covered travel reimbursement of up to $10,000 for treatment of life-threatening conditions, according to Reuters.

The move could spark backlash from Republican lawmakers.

After Citigroup announced a similar benefit earlier this year, dozens of GOP lawmakers condemned the move, with some Republican members of Congress calling on the federal government to cancel government contracts with the New York-based bank.