Amazon treats influencers to spa treatments and surf lessons at luxury resort

Welcome to Bezos beach.

Amazon flew a group of Instagram, TikTok and YouTube influencers to a posh Mexican resort last month as the company looks to boost its marketing efforts.

The video creators, who are members of the “Amazon influencers” program, were treated to three free days at the Paradero Todos Santos resort in Baja California by the Jeff Bezos-owned e-commerce behemoth.

They were offered surf lessons and spa treatments, as well as complimentary cocktails in luxury cabanas at the resort, where rooms typically cost upwards of $600 per night.

The company dubbed a beach near the resort as the “Kindle Beach Oasis” and hosted a “Prime Video movie night.” The influencers also strolled through a pop-up shop of “internet famous” items from Amazon.

One Amazon influencer, Kirsten Titus, documented the trip in a YouTube video, gushing about her hotel room. She also touted a “farming activity” where influencers in dresses donned work gloves and knelt in a field.

Another person who attended, beauty influencer Raye Boyce, documented an Amazon-sponsored “mommy self-care day” in an Instagram video.

Amazon pays popular social media users to promote its products. Influencers earn 10% commissions for pushing luxury beauty items and 20% if they promote Amazon video games, according to CNBC, which first reported on the Mexican retreat.

Amazon is far from the only retailer to hire influencers. The value of the influencer marketing industry swelled from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $13.8 billion in 2021, according to a study by Influencer Marketing Hub.

The company has run its influencer marketing program since 2017. Aside from the Mexico retreat, Amazon also hosted recent influencer events in New York and Los Angeles, CNBC reported.

Meredith Silver, Amazon’s director of creator growth, told The Post that Amazon hosted the event as an opportunity “to connect in person, and facilitate a sense of community among our creators, to educate and inspire them, and to thank them for being part of our program.”