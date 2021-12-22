Amazon drops in-person CES tech conference builds plans

Amazon has become the latest tech giant to drop out of the in-person CES conference — even as organizers insist the Las Vegas geek gathering is going forward despite skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Post late Tuesday. “Due to the quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the Omicron variant, we will no longer have an on-site presence at CES.”

The Jeff Bezos-owned tech giant joins a growing list of companies — including Facebook parent company Meta, T-Mobile, Nvidia, Twitter, Pinterest, JPMorgan, PepsiCo and iHeartMedia — that have all pulled their in-person presences at CES due to coronavirus concerns.

CES did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Amazon’s withdrawal, but organizers from the Consumer Technology Association are still publicly insisting that the conference will go on. It is slated for Jan. 5 to 8.

“Thousands of entrepreneurs, businesses, media and buyers are planning to come to Las Vegas,” Consumer Technology Association spokeswoman Caroline Finnell insisted to The Post on Tuesday. “We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!”

The conference, which has drawn upwards of 180,000 techies in pre-pandemic years, is requiring proof of vaccination for attendees. It’s also distributing free rapid tests but not requiring that attendees use them.

Since the omicron coronavirus variant has shown an ability to evade vaccines, many would-be attendees to have pulled out. In addition to companies like Amazon and Meta, that also includes reporters from outlets including CNN, The New York Times’ Wirecutter and The Verge, who are typically wooed by tech companies at the conference.

“If you have a big booth you have that so journalists write about it,” predicted tech publicist Ed Zitron, who typically attends the conference but is skipping this year. “I think the show floor is going to be a very strange ghost town.”