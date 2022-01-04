Amazon controls wedding registry market, survey finds

A growing number of couples are turning to Amazon to fill out their wedding registries rather than traditional retailers, according to the results of a recent survey obtained by the Post.

Amazon controlled a 45 percent share of wedding registry listings during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a quarterly survey conducted by Baird and released Jan. 2. The survey tracks the frequency with which couples list retailers or brands on their online registries.

The e-commerce giant’s “listing penetration” on wedding registries was the highest of any company since Baird began tracking the data six years ago.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the home goods retailer that once dominated the market, saw its share slip to about 30 percent for the quarter, the survey found.

The figure marked a significant decline for the company, which controlled a 44% share of wedding registry listings at one point in 2017. It was also the lowest share for Bed Bath & Beyond in the survey’s history.

Target ranked third on the list, with a quarterly share of 26 percent. Cash and travel requests ranked fourth at 16 percent, followed by retailer Crate & Barrel at 15 percent.

The survey’s findings were based on an analysis of randomized data from The Knot, a popular wedding planning service. CNBC was first to report on the survey’s results.

Baird noted that online wedding registries are of “strategic importance” to retailers. Registries are packed with high-margin items and are a potential way for companies to acquire long-term customers.

Bed Bath & Beyond once dominated the wedding registry market. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Registry benefits seen on Amazon’s website. Amazon

Industry analysts are expecting a surge in weddings in the coming months are the US economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 2.6 million couples are expected to host weddings in 2022, according to The Knot.