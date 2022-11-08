Amazon continues to sell anti-Semitic film promoted by Kyrie Irving

Amazon is still peddling the controversial anti-Semitic film that landed Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in hot water.

The movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” was available for purchase on Amazon’s Prime Video service as of early Tuesday morning.

The film, which is based on a 2015 book of the same title, promotes anti-Semitic tropes and bogus claims, including one which says the Black Hebrew Israelite community are the true descendants of biblical Israelites.

The movie also alleges a global Jewish conspiracy to oppress black people and that Jews were partially to blame for the African slave trade.

A New York Times report cited sources as saying that Amazon was considering adding a disclaimer to the film.

The Post has reached out to Amazon seeking comment.

The documentary film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” is laced with anti-Semitic tropes. Amazon

Last week, Irving, the mercurial Nets star, took to Twitter and posted a link to the film. After news reports highlighted the anti-Semitic content in the movie, Nets owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving for the tweet.

When reporters confronted Irving over his tweet, the all-star guard refused to renounce the film and its anti-Semitic claims.

The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish civil rights group, and others expressed outrage — fueling calls for the NBA to take action against the player.

Last week, the ADL, which views the film as “virulently anti-Semitic,” sent a letter to Amazon urging the Seattle-based tech giant to remove the film and book from its platform.

“The book and the film are designed to inflame hatred and, now that it was popularized by Mr. Irving, will lead directly to the harm of Jews,” the letter reads, according to The Washington Post.

“These views aren’t different viewpoints on history, they are outright antisemitic hate. They amplify longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power, greed and claims that Jews control the media.”

Irving, the Nets star, posted a link to the film on his social media, prompting outrage. Instagram/Kyrie Irving

Another prominent American Jewish organization, the American Jewish Committee, also asked Amazon to remove the film and book.

Since the scandal erupted last week, the film has become the top-selling documentary on Prime Video.

The book version has been catapulted to No. 46 on the best-selling list overall and first in the Christian Education category as well as the Black & African American Biographies category as of Monday.

The Nets finally bowed to pressure and suspended Irving for a minimum of five games.

The team has required Irving to meet six requirements, including an unequivocal apology and condemnation of the film as well as completion of “sensitivity training,” before he can be reinstated and allowed back onto the basketball court.

Irving took to Instagram on Thursday and posted an apology, though he continued to insist that some aspects of the film were true.

Irving has refused to outright condemn the film and repudiate its contents. Getty Images

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful to have a big platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

“To all Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against anti-[Semitism] by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Additional Reporting by Brian Wacker