Amazon closes $8.5B MGM acquisition despite FTC scrutiny

Amazon closed its $8.5 billion deal for entertainment giant MGM on Thursday, acquiring the studio behind hit franchises such as “James Bond” – and sidestepping regulatory scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission.

With the deal, Amazon and its Prime Video platform gain access to MGM’s extensive catalog, including more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, the companies noted. The transaction was first announced last May.

“We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

The FTC faced a mid-March deadline to take legal action after Amazon certified to the agency that it provided all necessary information requested by antitrust investigators. The FTC has yet to file a challenge – clearing the way for Amazon’s acquisition to proceed.

The deal closed despite pushback from several labor groups, which asked the FTC to block the transaction – arguing it would stifle competition in the streaming market.

As The Post previously reported, the Amazon-MGM deal was in limbo for months as the FTC, led by antitrust champion Lina Khan, pursues a crackdown on the tech sector.

Amazon’s deal for MGM is the second-largest acquisition in its history. Aboutamazon.com

The FTC declined to comment on the deal’s closing, as well as whether it could pursue action challenging the deal in the future. Amazon also declined further comment.

The $8.45 billion transaction is the second-largest acquisition in Amazon’s history, trailing only its $13.7 billion deal to buy grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017.

While the deal has concluded and the FTC’s initial deadline to challenge it has passed, the agency could still attempt to intervene in the future. The commission could still pursue action if the majority of its five-member panel voted to challenge the acquisition, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, the Amazon-MGM deal received full approval from European Commission, which determined “the addition of MGM’s content into Amazon’s Prime Video offer would not have a significant impact on Amazon’s position as provider of marketplace services.”

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” said Chris Brearton, chief operating officer of MGM.

The acquisition expands Amazon’s content pool during a period of intense competition in the streaming sector. Amazon’s Prime Video is competing for viewership with streaming giant Amazon and Disney+, among other platforms.