Airline debuts next-level bunk bed ‘pods’ for economy fliers

Economy class seats on long-haul flights are a nightmare. The seats aren’t designed for the comfort of passengers, making the long journey even more tedious and exhausting.

But Air New Zealand has revealed its plans to combat these issues.

The airline is currently testing its Skynest concept, which includes six full-length sleeping pods. According to CNN, passengers can stretch out and take naps on actual beds.

The sleeping pods will be included in the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, scheduled to enter service in 2024. They will be available on ultra-long-haul 17-hour flights, a world first, per UK-based Express.

Passengers can book a four-hour slot in a bunk bed, per the report.

The airline’s official Twitter account shared photographs of the Skynest sleeping pods. The report added that two rows of three beds will be located between the Premium Economy and Economy class cabins.

The beds come with full-size pillows, bedding, ear plugs, a reading light, a USB port and a ventilation outlet, according to CNN, and the bedding will be changed between sessions to maintain hygiene.

“A typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session allows customers to wind down, fall asleep, and wake up,” a spokesperson said.

Five economy seats will be removed to make way for six Skynest sleep pods, and the airline has added a Sky Pantry to the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, allowing customers to stretch their legs, grab a bite, and hydrate at their leisure during the flight.

Airlines and aviation interior companies are constantly announcing new, innovative seating concepts. Several years ago, Aviointeriors, an Italian aviation interior company, demonstrated SkyRider standing seats, which were intended to serve low-cost airlines such as Ryanair.