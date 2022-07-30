8 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Google’s NYC office building

Eight people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Manhattan office building that includes Google offices, officials said.

FDNY responded to reports of elevated carbon monoxide readings on the upper floors of the commercial building at 85 10th Ave. in Chelsea around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Eight patients were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions. At least five patients showed symptoms for carbon monoxide poisoning, sources said.

It’s not clear if those affected were Google employees.

Firefighters “ventilated and mitigated the source of leak,” and the incident is under control, FDNY said.

The cause of the leak was not immediately available.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.