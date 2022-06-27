400,000 umbrellas sold at Costco recalled over fire and burn risks

The manufacturer of an umbrella sold exclusively at Costco announced a recall on more than 400,000 units.

Due to fire and burn hazards, SunVilla issued a recall for its 10-foot solar-powered umbrellas.

The recalled umbrellas all have LED lights on their arms and a solar battery at the top.

Impacted models should also have “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1” marked onto the battery cover.

SunVilla received at least six reports of the lithium-ion battery used in the umbrella overheating.

Five of those incidents resulted in fires, according to the recall announcement.

The battery reportedly caused fires while charging indoors while attached to an AC adapter and while connected to the umbrella.

In the sixth reported case, the umbrella owner inhaled smoke after the battery overheated.

The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide from December 2020 through May 2022.

Around 400,000 units were sold in the US, with another 33,000 sold in Canada.

Costco and SunVilla are contacting all known purchasers.

SunVilla received at least six reports of the lithium-ion battery used in the umbrella overheating. CPSC

The battery reportedly caused fires while charging indoors while attached to an AC adapter and while connected to the umbrella. CPSC

Anyone with a recalled product is entitled to a full refund and should stop using the umbrellas immediately

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended removing the battery, storing it away from the sun and combustible materials, and not charging it.

You can bring your umbrella back to any Costco store to get your refund.

According to the CPSC, consumers can get $130 to $160 back depending on location.

If you can’t bring the umbrella to Costco for any reason, you can contact SunVilla online to receive your cash, or call the company at 866-600-3133.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.